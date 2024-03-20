CollisionWeek

March 29 Deadline for Priority Booth Selection for 2024 SEMA Show Exhibitors

The road to the 2024 SEMA Show, November 5-8 in Las Vegas, begins with the annual booth priority selection process. This is when exhibitors choose a Show floor location based on their seniority in a process that literally builds the SEMA Show section by section, booth by booth.

SEMA Show“It is like the order of a pro sports draft; we rank each exhibitor by seniority, determined by how many SEMA Shows an exhibitor has participated in and by Show section,” said Andy Tompkins, SEMA trade show director. “To do this, we call every single exhibitor from brands that are just starting

