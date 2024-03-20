High School Skilled Trades Teachers Have Until May 3 to Apply for $1.5 Million in Cash Prizes

Outstanding U.S. public high school skilled trades teachers can apply for a total of $1.5 million in cash prizes starting today as part of the Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize.

Since 2017, more than $7 million has been awarded to 133 skilled trades teachers and their programs. The deadline to apply for the 2024 prize is Friday, May 3. Teachers can apply at: HFTforschoolsprize.org.

This year, a grand total of $1.5 million will be awarded to 25 teachers and their skilled trades programs. Winners will be announced in the fall.

The mission of Harbor Freight Tools for Schools is to increase understanding, support and investment in skilled trades education in U.S. public high schools. The prize is its flagship program.

“Through the prize, we have built a national network of outstanding high school skilled trades teachers who share best practices and collaborate to expand opportunities for students across the United States,” said Danny Corwin, executive director of Harbor Freight Tools for Schools. “We look forward to hearing from applicants about their passion for teaching the skilled trades and how their programs connect students with many exciting opportunities after high school.”

The Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence was started in 2017 by Harbor Freight Tools owner and founder Eric Smidt. The prize recognizes outstanding instruction in the skilled trades in U.S. public high schools and the valuable work of teachers who inspire students to learn a trade that prepares them for life after graduation.

There is an ongoing nationwide shortage of skilled trades workers and high school teachers can play a significant role in helping to address this problem.

“The prize is our way of saying thank you to the dedicated teachers across the country who are educating the next generation of skilled tradespeople. Given the troubling shortage of skilled trades workers in the United States, we know they’re urgently needed,” Smidt said. “We appreciate their expertise and dedication and want to celebrate their exceptional programs.”