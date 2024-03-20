Boyd Group Reports Sales of $2.9 Billion in 2023

Overall sales were up 21.1% compared to 2022. Added 106 new locations during the year.

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE: BYD) today announced sales increased by 21.1% to $2.9 billion, up from $2.4 billion in 2022. Same-store sales increased 15.8% during the year. Fiscal 2023 recognized one less selling and production day when compared to fiscal 2022, which decreased selling and production capacity by 0.4% in 2023 when compared to 2022.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased 34.6% to $368.2 million, compared with Adjusted EBITDA of $273.5 million in 2022 Adjusted net earnings increased 111.7% to