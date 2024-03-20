CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / ASA Supports Federal Youth Apprenticeship Advancement Act

ASA Supports Federal Youth Apprenticeship Advancement Act

By Leave a Comment

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) announced the U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor & Pensions (HELP), Subcommittee on Employment & Workplace Safety held a hearing to examine the value that youth apprenticeship programs provide to employers and the general public. The hearing also looked at the problems that inhibit the positive impact of these programs from realizing their full potential, and the extent to which S. 2363, the Youth Apprenticeship Advancement Act, that ASA supports, could resolve those problems.

Automotive Service Association logoA career as an automotive repair technician can reliably lead to a high income and a rewarding quality of life,

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey