ASA Supports Federal Youth Apprenticeship Advancement Act

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) announced the U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor & Pensions (HELP), Subcommittee on Employment & Workplace Safety held a hearing to examine the value that youth apprenticeship programs provide to employers and the general public. The hearing also looked at the problems that inhibit the positive impact of these programs from realizing their full potential, and the extent to which S. 2363, the Youth Apprenticeship Advancement Act, that ASA supports, could resolve those problems.

A career as an automotive repair technician can reliably lead to a high income and a rewarding quality of life,