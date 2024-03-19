Wholesale Used-Vehicle Prices Continued to Decrease in First Half of March

Prices were down nearly 15% compared to the full month in March 2023.

Wholesale used-vehicle prices, on a mix-, mileage-, and seasonally adjusted basis, decreased 0.6% from February in the first 15 days of March. The midmonth Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index dropped to 202.6, which was down 14.9% from the full month of March 2023. The seasonal adjustment drove the decline. The non-adjusted price change in the first half of March rose 2.8% compared to February, while the unadjusted price was down 11.6% year over year.

Over the last two weeks, three-year-old Manheim Market Report (MMR) prices increased an