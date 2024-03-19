Jeff Liaw Named CEO and Director at Copart

Jay Adair named Executive Chairman.

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Jeff Liaw as the company’s sole Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and as a member of the Board of Directors. Liaw has been serving as Co-CEO since March 2022. In addition, Jay Adair, who served as the Company’s CEO from February 2010 to February 2022 and as Co-CEO along with Liaw since March 2022 will step down from that role. In addition, the Board of Directors has appointed Adair as Executive Chairman, and he will remain an active executive officer of the company