CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Jeff Liaw Named CEO and Director at Copart

Jeff Liaw Named CEO and Director at Copart

By Leave a Comment

Jay Adair named Executive Chairman.

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Jeff Liaw as the company’s sole Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and as a member of the Board of Directors. Liaw has been serving as Co-CEO since March 2022. In addition, Jay Adair, who served as the Company’s CEO from February 2010 to February 2022 and as Co-CEO along with Liaw since March 2022 will step down from that role. In addition, the Board of Directors has appointed Adair as Executive Chairman, and he will remain an active executive officer of the company

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey