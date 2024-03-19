Fisker Pauses EV Production for Six Weeks

Announces it is in talks with a large automaker for a potential transaction to develop EV platforms and to manufacture in the US.
Electric vehicle manufacturer Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) announced yesterday it would pause production for six weeks starting this week to align inventory levels and progress strategic and financing initiatives.
The company said it received a financing commitment from an existing investor providing up to $150 million of gross proceeds.
The financing is being provided by the holder of the company’s 2025-dated convertible notes and will be organized in four tranches. The financing is subject to certain conditions,
