CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Fisker Pauses EV Production for Six Weeks

Fisker Pauses EV Production for Six Weeks

By Leave a Comment

Announces it is in talks with a large automaker for a potential transaction to develop EV platforms and to manufacture in the US.

Electric vehicle manufacturer Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) announced yesterday it would pause production for six weeks starting this week to align inventory levels and progress strategic and financing initiatives.

The company said it received a financing commitment from an existing investor providing up to $150 million of gross proceeds.

The financing is being provided by the holder of the company’s 2025-dated convertible notes and will be organized in four tranches. The financing is subject to certain conditions,

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey