Axalta Refinish Appointed Preferred Supplier by UK Insurers LV= and Allianz

Axalta Refinish have signed a five-year agreement with leading insurers, LV= General Insurance (LV= GI) and Allianz in the United Kingdom. Under the terms of the agreement, Axalta Refinish will become a preferred supplier to LV= and Allianz’s UK network of refinish technology through its premium refinish brands Cromax, Spies Hecker, Standox as well as Axalta’s brand U-POL.

With Axalta Refinish as a preferred supplier, the insurers’ network of branded body shops will have access to Axalta’s energy efficient Fast Cure Low Energy (FCLE) technology. This patented technology reduces electricity consumption by up to 50%, carbon footprint by up to 54%, gas consumption by up to 57%, and saves on energy costs overall by up to 50%.

“We are delighted to be appointed as a preferred supplier and that we can contribute to a reduction of carbon emissions amongst the General Insurance and Allianz networks in the UK. We strive to always be ahead of our customers’ needs and are looking forward to supplying our partners with the latest technologies to enable a greener and more efficient refinishing process,” says Mark Andrew, Strategic Sales Manager UK & Ireland at Axalta Refinish.

Axalta’s FCLE technology supports LV= Green Hart Standard, an ethical standard for their branded bodyshop repair network, which has been established to make sure their LV= network suppliers meet their corporate social responsibility goals.

Chris Payne, Head of Networks and Engineering at LV= General Insurance, said, ‘Our partnership with Axalta perfectly aligns with our goals of working towards a greener future and we want to work with suppliers which have a focus on reducing their impact on the environment. With its Fast Cure Low Energy technology, Axalta has highlighted the importance of using energy-efficient alternatives in bodyshops to help minimise costs and improve sustainability, which will benefit our network tremendously. We’re excited to see where the next five years will take us and working with Axalta.”