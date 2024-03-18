Tasco Auto Color Named 2023 PPG Platinum Distributor of The Year

PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced that it has recognized Tasco Auto Color of Houston, Texas as its Automotive Refinish 2023 Platinum Distributor of the Year. The award recognizes distributors with exceptional service, loyalty, product knowledge and support as part of the PPG Platinum Distributor program. It is the third time Tasco Auto Color has received the award.

Natalie Scott, PPG director, PPG Platinum Distributor program, U.S. and Canada, Automotive Refinish, presented the award to Tasco Auto Color president David Abrahams and vice-president Lee Martinez during PPG’s annual Platinum Distributor Celebration of Excellence awards ceremony, held last month in California.

“Tasco Auto Color’s unwavering dedication, expertise, and steadfast commitment to excellence has distinguished it as an industry leader,” said Scott. “”David, Lee and the team’s exceptional qualities have rightfully earned them the prestigious title of 2023 Platinum Distributor of The Year. Congratulations to the entire Tasco Auto Color organization for this well-deserved honor, a testament to its outstanding contributions and enduring partnership.”

Tasco Auto Color offers a full line of PPG automotive refinish and commercial coatings products. The company was first named PPG’s Platinum Distributor of the Year in 2005 and was recognized again in 2016. The 2023 award makes it the first company to receive the award three times.

“We have been truly blessed with the best people and the best clients,” said Abrahams. “To be named Platinum Distributor of the Year for a third time is indicative of the strength and longevity of our partnership with PPG. Our combined teams are truly focused on making our clients better in every facet of their businesses. When our clients are winning, they make us look awful good.”

The PPG Platinum Distributor program started as a loyalty and support initiative for PPG single-line distributors, aiming to provide outstanding performance, service and benefits to PPG automotive refinish customers. The program delivers competitive advantages to participants by aligning PPG’s technology, training and customer support with entrepreneurship, customer awareness, local market knowledge and the service capability of independent distributors.