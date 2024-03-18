Kinderhook Invests in Kaizen Collision

Private equity firm partners with Founder Jacob Tilzer and LNC Partners to acquire multiple collision repair shop operators. Vince Brock named CEO.

Kinderhook Industries, LLC today announced the acquisition of Kaizen Auto Care, LLC in partnership with Jacob Tilzer and LNC Partners. Kaizen is a regional collision repair provider with 48 locations locations across Arizona, Colorado, Southern California, Iowa, Nebraska and Nevada.

Kaizen, founded in 2013 by Tilzer and headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., is Kinderhook’s 30th automotive / light manufacturing platform investment since inception. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

LNC Partners invested in Kaizen in 2021.

