Gil West Appointed CEO at Hertz

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTZ), a leading global rental car company, today announced that Gil West, former Chief Operating Officer of Delta Airlines and GM’s Cruise unit, will become Chief Executive Officer effective April 1, at which time he will join the Board. West will succeed Stephen Scherr, who has decided to step down as Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors on March 31. West and Scherr will work together over the next several weeks to ensure a smooth transition.

“We are thrilled to have Gil join Hertz as Chief Executive Officer,” said Tom Wagner,