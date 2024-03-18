CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / CARSTAR Car Crafters of Georgia Helps Train State’s High School Collision Repair SkillsUSA Gold Medal Winner

CARSTAR Car Crafters of Georgia Helps Train State’s High School Collision Repair SkillsUSA Gold Medal Winner

By Leave a Comment

Dane Robbins not only learned new skills when he became an apprentice at CARSTAR Car Crafters in Blue Ridge, Ga., he found a career in collision repair and took home the state’s top honors – the gold medal — in the SkillsUSA Collision Repair Technology Competition. He will represent Georgia at the SkillsUSA National Competition this spring.

(L-R) Devin Dilbeck, Dane Robbins, and Carson Beavers.

Robbins, a student at Fannin County High School, is a senior studying collision repair with Devin Dilbeck, automotive repair teacher for the school. He connected with CARSTAR Car Crafters through their apprenticeship program that provides

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey