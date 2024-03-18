CARSTAR Car Crafters of Georgia Helps Train State’s High School Collision Repair SkillsUSA Gold Medal Winner

Dane Robbins not only learned new skills when he became an apprentice at CARSTAR Car Crafters in Blue Ridge, Ga., he found a career in collision repair and took home the state’s top honors – the gold medal — in the SkillsUSA Collision Repair Technology Competition. He will represent Georgia at the SkillsUSA National Competition this spring.
Robbins, a student at Fannin County High School, is a senior studying collision repair with Devin Dilbeck, automotive repair teacher for the school. He connected with CARSTAR Car Crafters through their apprenticeship program that provides
