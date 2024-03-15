U.S. Justice Department and Federal Trade Commission Support Renewing and Expanding Copyright Exemptions for Automotive Right to Repair

Joint comment to U.S. Copyright Office supports renewal of existing exemptions and expanding exemption to include access to operational data needed to repair motor vehicles including telematics.

The Justice Department’s Antitrust Division and Federal Trade Commission (FTC) have submitted a comment to the U.S. Copyright Office to advocate for regulations that would facilitate consumers’ and businesses’ right to repair their own products including motor vehicles.

The Justice Department and FTC submitted the comment as the Copyright Office considers whether to recommend that the Librarian of Congress renew and expand temporary exemptions to the Digital Millennium Copyright Act’s (DMCA) prohibition against