Nissan and Honda Start Feasibility Study of Strategic Partnership on Vehicle Electrification and Intelligent Mobility to Reduce Accidents

Partnership aimed towards a future of electrified and intelligent mobility.

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. and Honda Motor Co., Ltd. announced that the two companies have signed a memorandum of understanding under which they will begin a feasibility study of a strategic partnership in the fields of vehicle electrification and intelligence.

To further accelerate efforts toward carbon neutrality and zero traffic-accident fatalities, it will be essential to strengthen environmental and electrification technologies as well as software development. The two companies have reached the understanding based on the belief that it is necessary to combine their strengths and explore the possibility of