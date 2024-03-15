CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Jon Farney Named to Succeed Michael Tipsord as CEO at State Farm

Jon Farney Named to Succeed Michael Tipsord as CEO at State Farm

By Leave a Comment

State Farm President Jon Farney has been selected as the company’s next Chief Executive Officer by the State Farm Mutual Board of Directors. Farney will formally begin his role on June 1. The announcement was shared this morning by Chairman and retiring CEO Michael Tipsord.

Jon Farney (right) and Michael Tipsord stop for a photo on Thursday, March 14 following Farney’s selection as the new State Farm CEO. Farney will formally begin his role on June 1.

“Jon and I have worked together for many years. I’ve seen how much he cares about State Farm, how much he cares about

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey