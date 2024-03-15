CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / AASP/NJ NORTHEAST Trade Show Opens Today

AASP/NJ NORTHEAST Trade Show Opens Today

By Leave a Comment

47th Annual Trade Show this weekend in Secaucus, N.J.

Northeast Tradeshow logoThe 47th Annual NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show, sponsored by the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ), kicks off this afternoon.

The NORTHEAST 2024 trade show opens at 5 p.m. today at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, N.J. The show runs through this Sunday, March 20.

In our video interview embedded below, Ken Miller from 821 Collision in North Haledon, N.J. who serves as president of the AASP/NJ, discusses the trade show and the education opportunities, celebrity appearances and more.

Trade show hours are:

  • Friday, March 15 – 5-10 p.m.
  • Saturday, March 16 – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Sunday, March 27 – 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Detailed information about the event, its location and exhibitors can be found online at the show website.

A complete schedule of events for the show is also available online.

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey