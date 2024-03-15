AAA Survey Says Fear of Self-Driving Cars Persists as Industry Faces an Uncertain Future

According to AAA’s latest survey on autonomous vehicles, most U.S. drivers either express fear (66%) or uncertainty (25%) about fully self-driving vehicles – a fear that has not decreased since spiking last year. However, interest in semi-autonomous technologies such as Reverse Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Lane Keeping Assistance remains high. The results infer that to alleviate concerns, the industry should continue to advance vehicle technologies reasonably and with overall consistency in performance.

“There has been an increase in consumer fear over the past few years,” said Greg Brannon, the director of automotive engineering research for AAA. “Given the numerous