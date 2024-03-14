Tractable Alleges CCC Violates Antitrust Laws in Court Filing

Company says in counterclaim that CCC leverages its market share to limit choice in estimatics market in filing in 2018 lawsuit originally brought by CCC.

Tractable accused CCC Intelligent Solutions (NASDAQ:CCCS) of violating federal antitrust laws in a court filing March 11, alleging that CCC is using its 85% market share of insurance claims processed in the estimatics market to limit customer choice and raise prices that ultimately impact the American consumer. Tractable accused CCC of the violations in a Motion for Leave to File an Amended Answer and Counterclaim, filed under seal as part of ongoing litigation between the