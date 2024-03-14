Retired Memphis Auto Technician Pleads Guilty to Trafficking Counterfeit Airbags from China

A retired auto mechanic in Memphis, Tenn. pled guilty in federal court March 6 to trafficking counterfeit airbags and causing a dangerous good or forbidden explosive to be placed onto a commercial aircraft. United States Attorney Kevin G. Ritz announced the guilty plea March 7.

According to information presented in court, Mohammed Al-Abadi, 51, imported counterfeit motor vehicle airbag parts from China and assembled the parts to make counterfeit airbags. Al-Abadi then sold the fake airbags on eBay to unsuspecting automobile repair shops and individual customers for prices ranging from $100 to $725 each. On December 8, 2020, a shipment