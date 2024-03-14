CollisionWeek

Auto Care Association Video Campaign Features Independent Auto Repair Facility Operators Supporting Federal Right to Repair Legislation

The Auto Care Association launched a new Right to Repair video campaign, featuring independent repair shop owners, that highlights what the association says is the need for Congress to pass federal right to repair legislation. In the new campaign, shop owners share their stories and shed light on the increased challenges independent repair shops are facing with accessing repair data to service their customers’ vehicles.

The video campaign emphasizes the need for the Right to Equitable and Professional Auto Industry Repair Act (REPAIR Act), that seeks to ensure federal law protects vehicle owners,  and their trusted repair shops, have access

