Steve Kohut Named Vice President of Operations at VIVE Collision

VIVE Collision announced the promotion of Stephen Kohut to Vice President of Operations. Previously serving as the Regional Market Director for New Jersey and Pennsylvania, Kohut has been instrumental in driving substantial growth and operational excellence for the company since joining in 2022.

Under Kohut’s leadership, the New Jersey region saw remarkable expansion, growing from 2 to 10 locations. Furthermore, his strategic insights and efforts were pivotal in VIVE Collision’s expansion into the Pennsylvania region and in enhancing the company’s partnership with a leading vehicle manufacturer. His background includes