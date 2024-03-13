CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Steve Kohut Named Vice President of Operations at VIVE Collision

Steve Kohut Named Vice President of Operations at VIVE Collision

By Leave a Comment

VIVE Collision announced the promotion of Stephen Kohut to Vice President of Operations. Previously serving as the Regional Market Director for New Jersey and Pennsylvania, Kohut has been instrumental in driving substantial growth and operational excellence for the company since joining in 2022.

Stephen Kohut was named Vice President of Operations at VIVE Collision.

Under Kohut’s leadership, the New Jersey region saw remarkable expansion, growing from 2 to 10 locations. Furthermore, his strategic insights and efforts were pivotal in VIVE Collision’s expansion into the Pennsylvania region and in enhancing the company’s partnership with a leading vehicle manufacturer. His background includes

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey