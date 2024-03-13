Hotel Reservations Open for the 2024 SEMA Show

Hotel reservations for the 2024 SEMA Show being held November 5-8 in Las Vegas, Nev. are now open online. Once again, Show organizers have negotiated the lowest possible nightly rates at the best hotels in the area, only available through SEMA’s official hotel provider, onPeak.

“We’re seeing increased interest in the SEMA Show; rooms are filling up more quickly than last year, and some properties have limited inventories, so we advise exhibitors and attendees to book their hotels safely and securely through onPeak today,” said Andy Tompkins, SEMA trade show director.

Booking a 2024 SEMA Show hotel through onPeak allows