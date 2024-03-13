AirPro Diagnostics ADAS Calibrations Meet EURO NCAP Standards

AirPro Diagnostics announced that its Auggie mobile static calibration device has now met the European New Car Assessment Program (Euro NCAP) safety standard and ensures a complete and safe FFC ADAS recalibration.

Euro NCAP is a European voluntary car safety performance assessment program that was originally started by the Transport Research Laboratory for the UK Department for Transport but later backed by several European governments, as well as by the European Union.

FT Techno of America (FTTA) an independent vehicle evaluation company performed the EURO NCAP recognized ADAS tests at the Fowlerville Proving Grounds to validate the effectiveness of an