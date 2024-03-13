CollisionWeek

AASP/NJ Mourns the Loss of Board Member Sam Mikhail

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) with great sadness announced the death of longtime member Sam Mikhail, former owner of Prestige Auto Body in Garwood, N.J.

Sam Mikhail

Mikhail, an AASP/NJ Hall of Famer, served on the AASP/NJ Board for decades and was a friend and inspiration to all. He strived to make his beloved collision repair industry better.

Services for Mikhail will be held in Florida, where he was enjoying his retirement. A special service planned for New Jersey will be announced at a later date.

ASP/NJ sends its deepest condolences to Sam and his family.

