CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Techs Rock Awards Grand Prize Winners Announced

Techs Rock Awards Grand Prize Winners Announced

By Leave a Comment

The TechForce Foundation has announced Misael Rodriguez of Ben Davis High School and Dustin Thomas of CarMax as Grand Prize Winners in the 6th annual Techs Rock Awards, recognizing both technical students’ and professional technicians’ commitment to the profession. The Future Tech and Working Tech winners were honored Thursday in a ceremony hosted at Mecum Glendale 2024 at State Farm Stadium.

TechForce Foundation logoTechForce Foundation’s Techs Rock Awards honors student and professional technicians’ dedication to their craft and to motivating others to pursue technical education and careers. An expert panel of celebrity judges reviewed hundreds of nominations to select ten Finalists representing

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey