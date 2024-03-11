Techs Rock Awards Grand Prize Winners Announced

The TechForce Foundation has announced Misael Rodriguez of Ben Davis High School and Dustin Thomas of CarMax as Grand Prize Winners in the 6th annual Techs Rock Awards, recognizing both technical students’ and professional technicians’ commitment to the profession. The Future Tech and Working Tech winners were honored Thursday in a ceremony hosted at Mecum Glendale 2024 at State Farm Stadium.

TechForce Foundation’s Techs Rock Awards honors student and professional technicians’ dedication to their craft and to motivating others to pursue technical education and careers. An expert panel of celebrity judges reviewed hundreds of nominations to select ten Finalists representing