SEMA Research Says California Voters Reject Proposed Speed Limiting Devices on Autos

The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) commissioned a survey among likely November 2024 voters to gauge opinion on SB 961, which would require new cars and trucks to be equipped with speed limiting devices beginning in 2027. The survey, conducted by Rodriguez Gudelunas Strategies in mid-February, found that California’s likely voters overwhelmingly reject the proposed legislation, with 69% of respondents in opposition. Over half (51%) of likely voters strongly opposed the legislation, while only 12% strongly support it.

Additionally, the proposal fared poorly across age groups and party lines, failing to reach majority support among all significant voting blocs. Over