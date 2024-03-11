CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / SEMA Research Says California Voters Reject Proposed Speed Limiting Devices on Autos

SEMA Research Says California Voters Reject Proposed Speed Limiting Devices on Autos

By Leave a Comment

The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) commissioned a survey among likely November 2024 voters to gauge opinion on SB 961, which would require new cars and trucks to be equipped with speed limiting devices beginning in 2027. The survey, conducted by Rodriguez Gudelunas Strategies in mid-February, found that California’s likely voters overwhelmingly reject the proposed legislation, with 69% of respondents in opposition. Over half (51%) of likely voters strongly opposed the legislation, while only 12% strongly support it.

Additionally, the proposal fared poorly across age groups and party lines, failing to reach majority support among all significant voting blocs. Over

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey