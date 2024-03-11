ASA Reports U.S. House Hearing on EV Fires Reflects Auto Repair Technicians’ Training Needs

The U.S. House Science, Space & Technology Committee’s Investigations & Oversight Subcommittee held a hearing on February 29, 2024. According to the Automotive Service Association (ASA) this recent hearing provided lawmakers an opportunity to gain a better appreciation for the unique challenges and harms posed by EV fires.

Subcommittee Chairman Obernolte (R-CA) noted in his opening remarks that, “as the presence of these vehicles continues to grow on our roads, so does the threat and danger of the fires that they can produce. EV fires are fundamentally different from traditional internal combustion engine fires…EV fires burn at temperatures far hotter