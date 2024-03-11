AASP/NJ Readies for Record-Breaking Northeast Trade Show

Trade show runs from March 15-17.

Everything one could possibly need to succeed in collision or mechanical repair will be on display at the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey’s (AASP/NJ) NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show at the Meadowlands Exposition Center (MEC) in Secaucus, N.J. from March 15-17.

Hundreds of booths and exhibitors, a stellar cast of the finest industry educators, celebrity appearances, the Second Annual Bodywork Bowl Collision Repair Skills Competition, prizes and giveaways are just a few of the highlights that will take place along the aisles of the 65,000 square foot MEC this weekend.

“The excitement that has been building up for this year’s NORTHEAST is just tremendous,” shares AASP/NJ President Ken Miller. “A lot of hard work has gone into putting together this well-rounded event that has everything all under one roof: premier education, giveaways, celebrity appearances, fun and friendly competition, aisles upon aisles featuring the best equipment on the market and then some. It is all here! We can’t wait for everyone to see what the 2024 show has to offer!”

Sponsored by AirPro Diagnostics, this year’s educational slate features top-of-the-line presentations, including the debut of the Collision Advice NORTHEAST workshop series featuring the one and only Mike Anderson and his team who will present their energetic seminars this weekend. Industry favorites like John Shoemaker (BASF), Chuck Olsen (AirPro Diagnostics) and Dave Luehr (Elite Body Shop Solutions) will be featured, and thought-provoking panel discussions like “Getting More ADAS in Your Shop: What Does It Take?” and “Survivor: Exploring Trends that Will Shape the Next Decade & Beyond” will keep attendees engaged all weekend. To view the entire educational slate and sign up for these discussions, visit aaspnjnortheast.com/education. Each session costs $30. Get a huge discount by purchasing a Full Access NORTHEAST Educational Pass for just $249.

Automotive enthusiasts are sure to crowd around Gold Sponsor AkzoNobel’s booth (#601) on Friday and Saturday where Dave Kindig, star of MotorTrend TV’s Bitchin’ Rides, will be on hand to sign autographs. They also won’t want to miss meeting Jonathan Goolsby of Goolsby Customs, who will be at Platinum Sponsor BASF’s booth (#127) all weekend!

Those who want a shot at big prizes can register now for the Second Annual Bodywork Bowl Collision Repair Skills Competition taking place on the NORTHEAST floor! Contenders will face off to test their skills against one another in a friendly and fun competition to win a shot at $500 cash and other great prizes! Visit aaspnjnortheast.com/events to sign up!

Other highlights will be AASP/NJ’s Young Technician of the Award ceremony taking place Saturday afternoon and an opportunity to witness two Recycled Rides donations. Additionally, show attendees will have a shot at winning $500 toward any purchase on the trade show floor this weekend! Divided between 10 lucky winners, AASP/NJ will be awarding a total of $5,000 in NORTHEAST Dollars!

Pre-registration for a free badge to attend is available on the show website.