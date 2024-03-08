Wholesale Used-Vehicle Prices Declined in February

Prices were down over 13% from a year ago.

Wholesale used-vehicle prices, on a mix, mileage, and seasonally adjusted basis, were down in February compared to January and February 2023. The Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index (MUVVI) fell to 203.8, a decline of 13.1% from a year ago. The index was down 0.1% against the month of January 2024. The seasonal adjustment magnified February’s results. The non-adjusted price in February increased by 1.7% compared to January, moving the unadjusted average price down 11.0% year over year.

