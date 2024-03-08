Nick Spiers Named Global VP of Strategic Operations at the Fix Network

The Fix Network announced the appointment of Nick Spiers as the company’s new global vice president of Strategic Operations effective March 1.

In this newly created role, Spiers will be responsible for overseeing and coordinating the strategic planning and execution of global operational initiatives for Fix Network and its family of brands.

Spiers joined Fix Network in 2016 as the manager of International Operations where he was instrumental in the company’s expansion into Australia, Germany and Mexico. In 2019, he was named director of Strategic Initiatives where