Maria Stump Named People Development Manager at DCR Systems

DCR Systems announced the addition of a new team member, Maria Stump, who joined the company as people development manager. In her new role, Stump focuses on all aspects of working with employees, including hiring and retention, setting up processes, managing training programs and employee development.

“We created this role as part of our mission to be a ‘people-first’ company that provides more than just a job in collision repair, but also a clear path of career growth and development,” said Michael Giarrizzo, CEO of DCR Systems. “We are pleased