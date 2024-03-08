CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Maria Stump Named People Development Manager at DCR Systems

Maria Stump Named People Development Manager at DCR Systems

By Leave a Comment

DCR Systems announced the addition of a new team member, Maria Stump, who joined the company as people development manager. In her new role, Stump focuses on all aspects of working with employees, including hiring and retention, setting up processes, managing training programs and employee development.

Maria Stump was named People Development Manager at DCR Systems.

“We created this role as part of our mission to be a ‘people-first’ company that provides more than just a job in collision repair, but also a clear path of career growth and development,” said Michael Giarrizzo, CEO of DCR Systems. “We are pleased

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey