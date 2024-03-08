CollisionWeek

Most Influential Women Award Recipients Announced by WIN

In celebration of International Women’s Day today, the Women’s Industry Network (WIN) has announced the recipients of its 2024 Most Influential Women (MIW) awards, honoring women whose career achievements have enhanced the collision repair industry.

Eight remarkable women will be recognized as new MIWs this year at a gala to be held during WIN’s 2024 Annual Conference. Themed Dream Out Loud, the conference will be held May 6-8 at the Hyatt Regency Newport Beach, in Newport Beach Calif.

The recipients of the 2024 MIW awards are:

  • Jenny Anderson, Director, North American Customer Success, Entegral Powered by Enterprise
  • Lori Barrington, Vice
