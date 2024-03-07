CollisionWeek

SEMA Members Oppose California Mandate Banning New Gas-Powered Vehicle Sales 

Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) member companies and automotive enthusiasts have come out in strong opposition to the California Air Resources Board’s (CARB) “Advanced Clean Cars II” (ACC II) regulation that would ban the sale of new internal combustion engine motor vehicles by 2035.

Specialty aftermarket businesses and industry supporters sent over 5,000 letters to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) expressing opposition to the agency providing California a Clean Air Act waiver, which is required in order for ACC II to take effect. Industry and enthusiasts alike have united in opposition to California’s Zero Emissions Vehicle (ZEV) mandate that

