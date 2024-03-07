Interview: Ryan Mandell, Mitchell

Mandell details Mitchell’s 2023 electric vehicle claims analysis.

Mitchell, an Enlyte company, today announced the publication of its latest trends report: Plugged-In: EV Collision Insights. This issue provides a year-over-year analysis of electric vehicle (EV) claims volume, which increased in 2023 by more than 40% in the U.S. and Canada.

According to the report, claims submitted for repairable EVs rose to its highest level in 2023, ending the year at 1.97% in the U.S. and 2.86% in Canada.

Key findings in the report include:

Claims Severity: Last year, average severity in the U.S. for repairable EVs was $6,018