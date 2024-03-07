Incumbent North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Causey Wins Republican Primary

Causey will face Democrat Natasha Marcus in November general election.

Incumbent North Carolina Commissioner of Insurance Mike Causey defeated Andrew Marcus and C. Robert Brawley in the Republican primary for Commissioner on March 5. Causey received 59.6% of the vote, compared to 22.2% for Andrew Marcus and 18.2% for Brawley.

In November’s general election, Causey will face Democrat Natasha