Incumbent North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Causey Wins Republican Primary

Causey will face Democrat Natasha Marcus in November general election.

Incumbent North Carolina Commissioner of Insurance Mike Causey defeated Andrew Marcus and C. Robert Brawley in the Republican primary for Commissioner on March 5. Causey received 59.6% of the vote, compared to 22.2% for Andrew Marcus and 18.2% for Brawley.

Mike Causey,  who formerly served as the Director of Government Affairs and Managing Director for the Independent Auto Body Association, was elected Insurance Commissioner in North Carolina in 2016. He recently won the Republican Party nomination to continue in his role.

In November’s general election, Causey will face Democrat Natasha

