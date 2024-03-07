IIHS Calls on NHTSA to Move Quickly to Require Impaired Driving Prevention

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety is urging federal regulators to pick up the pace in issuing a requirement for impaired driving prevention technology on new passenger vehicles.

In 2021, Congress instructed the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to issue a regulation requiring the technology. The law calls on NHTSA to issue the final regulation this year, with the requirement to take effect two to three years later. So far, NHTSA has issued an advance notice of proposed rulemaking that lays out possible paths and requests comment on specific issues.

“We urge NHTSA not to shirk its assignment,”