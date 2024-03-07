Early-Bird Registration Open for September 24-25 CIECA CONNEX Conference

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that early-bird registration is open for its 15th annual conference, CONNEX 2024: “The Intersection of Data & Mobility,” will be held at the MGM Grand Detroit hotel in Detroit, Mich. on September 24-25.

During the two-day event, insightful speakers will discuss where technology and businesses are headed and what the collision industry can do to prepare. A highlight of the event will be an exclusive tour of the American Center for Mobility. The conference will also include networking opportunities, a vehicle gifting as part of the National Auto Body Council Recycled