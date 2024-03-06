Deadline for Collision Repair Students to Apply for Busch Memorial Scholarships March 31

The deadline to apply for the Michael Busch Memorial Scholarships is March 31. Presented by the ASE Education Foundation, two scholarships will be awarded for the 2024-25 academic year to students pursuing a career in the collision industry.

Qualified applicants should be a graduating high school senior or have graduated from high school or received a GED certificate. In addition, applicants should be enrolled or planning to enroll as a full-time student in a two- or four-year college or university or in an ASE-accredited post-secondary collision repair program.

The Michael Busch Memorial Scholarships were created in memory of the son of a former collision shop owner and ASE board member, Jim Busch, who operated a shop in Issaquah, Washington until his retirement. His son, Michael, was an automotive technology student who tragically lost his battle with cancer.

To apply for the Busch Memorial Scholarships, visit AutomotiveScholarships.com/apply-online. As an added benefit for students who apply at this site, each completed application will be considered by every scholarship where the candidate meets the qualifications.