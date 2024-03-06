Crash Champions Acquires Nine Performance Collision Centers

Crash Champions today announced the acquisition of Performance Collision Centers and its nine locations across Virginia, South Carolina and Georgia. The acquisition officially closed Friday, March 1, with operations transitioning immediately to Crash Champions.

“This acquisition represents tremendous positive momentum as we welcome a proven organization to Crash Champions,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “The Performance Collision Centers team and its nine locations have a strong legacy of delivering consistent, high-quality repair service across the Southeast. We look forward to the great value they will add as we continue forward in our strategic growth plan.”

With