AkzoNobel Partners with Advance Auto Parts and Carquest Auto Parts as First Retail Outlets Offering Modern Classikk Paint Line

AkzoNobel announced the Modern Classikk by Kindig paint line is now available for purchase at select Advance Auto Parts and Carquest Auto Parts stores nationwide. AkzoNobel’s ultra-premium Sikkens basecoat technology manufactured at the company’s plant in Pontiac, Mich., paired with colors designed by Dave Kindig of Kindig-It Design and television show Bitchin’ Rides, creates the Modern Classikk custom automotive paint line.

“I’m excited to announce that our Modern Classikk by Kindig custom paint line is now available for purchase at Advance and Carquest stores across the country,” Kindig enthused. “I’ve always wanted to make it easier for people to access Modern Classikk to finish their Bitchin’ projects, and now they can.”

Nearly 400 Advance and Carquest stores currently offer the paint line, with more locations added every day. To find out if your nearest store carries Modern Classikk by Kindig, visit Modern Classikk’s website or contact your local Advance or Carquest store team. The paint products can also be purchased online at the website.

Each store will have access to literature and paint chip fan decks with all 41 paint color options in the Modern Classikk line so customers can easily select the perfect color for their projects. After customers choose their paint colors, store personnel will place the order through AkzoNobel’s Chicago training center. AkzoNobel will then ship their customized paint order to their nearby Advance or Carquest store for pickup.

AkzoNobel is excited to combine these two partnerships to sell the Modern Classikk paint line to car enthusiasts across the United States.

“AkzoNobel began its partnerships with Dave Kindig (Modern Classikk) and Advance (Dynacoat) during a very similar timeframe,” said John Griffin, North America Regional Director and Commercial Director of Automotive and Specialty Coatings. “Both partnerships have been a success, and we are thrilled to see what bringing them together will do for our mutual businesses and Modern Classikk paint.”