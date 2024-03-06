CollisionWeek

Acadia Insurance Partners with UVeye to Use Computer Vision AI Technology

Regional insurer will use UVeye’s vehicle inspection systems for auto claims.

UVeye, creator of the AI-driven automated vehicle inspection platform, today announced a strategic collaboration with Acadia Insurance. The companies will enhance the efficiency and accuracy in Acadia’s appraisal process, leveraging UVeye’s AI-powered computer vision inspection systems to streamline claims for vehicles involved in accidents.

Acadia Insurance is a regional underwriter offering commercial and specialty property casualty insurance coverages through independent insurance agents with local offices in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, and Vermont.

UVeye’s drive-thru systems enable appraisers to conduct comprehensive, instantaneous assessments of vehicle damage with

