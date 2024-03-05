Speakers Announced for April 24-25 HD Repair Forum

The HD Repair Forum announced speakers for its 2024 event taking place April 24-25 in Frisco, Texas.

The 2024 program will feature speakers from Peterbilt, MHC Kenworth, Rivian, and the Recreational Vehicle Industry Association (RVIA).

“Participation from the manufacturers continues to be one of the most important components of the HD Repair Forum,” Brian Nessen, HD Repair Forum president. “Our attendees need more interaction with commercial, recreational, and emergency vehicle manufacturers in order to prepare for the latest technology, whether they are repairers, insurance providers, or suppliers to the industry .”

Day two of the program will feature OSHA’s Deputy,