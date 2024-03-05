CollisionWeek

Matthew’s Auto Supplies Joins Refinish Distributors Alliance

The Refinish Distributors Alliance (RDA) announced that Matthews Auto Supplies has joined RDA organization. Matthew’s Auto Supplies, owned by Rick and Colleen Haas was started in 2009 by Rick Haas and Rob Snyder.

Refinish Distributors Alliance - RDA logoIn 2017 they became a BASF Color Source distributor. They have grown to six locations in Allentown, Newtown Square,  Wikes-Barre and Scranton, Pa. as well as Clifton and Washington, N.J. They service the Tri-State area of Pennsylvania, New Jersey & New York.

RDA/IMPACT is the largest national group of independent refinish distributors dedicated to providing quality services and products to their collision shops.  RDA has 17 members,

