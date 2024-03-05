CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / General Motors Announces $23 Million Investment in Charlotte Parts Distribution Center

General Motors Announces $23 Million Investment in Charlotte Parts Distribution Center

By Leave a Comment

General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) announced plans to invest $23 million in its Customer Care and Aftersales (CCA) Charlotte Parts Distribution Center, located in North Carolina. The investment will be used to continue increasing workplace safety and modernizing operations to prepare for industry growth.

GM logo“We are investing in our warehouse operations to proactively address the growing number of vehicles on the road and better support our customers and dealers,” said David Marsh, GM global vice president, Customer Care and Aftersales. “Our goal is to create an environment which minimizes ergonomic stressors on our employees while they continue to deliver

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey