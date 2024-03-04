PGW Auto Glass Acquires AutoglassCRM

Launches Everything Autoglass solution VIN decoding and point-of-sale services.

PGW Auto Glass, LLC announced that it has acquired AutoglassCRM, a provider of VIN decoding services and point-of-sale software focused on delivering business solutions to the automotive replacement glass installer.

“This acquisition supports our strategic mission to provide our customers with the best technologies to compete in this increasingly complex industry,” said Todd Fencak, CEO of PGW Auto Glass. “We are excited to announce the launch of ‘Everything Autoglass,’ a comprehensive set of business tools that will help our customers succeed. Everything Autoglass was created to provide installers with a low-cost,