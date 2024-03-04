New AAA Research Shows Fatalities Due to Drowsiness 10X Higher Than Reported

30,000 deaths estimated due to crashes involving drowsy drivers between 2017-2021.

Driving while battling the urge to fall asleep is a familiar feeling for many. However, soon-to-be-published research from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety reveals the shocking lethality of drowsy driving. And with Daylight Saving Time approaching (Sunday, March 10 at 2 AM), the darker mornings and lost hour of sleep will lead to more drowsy drivers. Previous Foundation research points directly to sleep loss as a key culprit in drowsy driving crashes.

According to the new Foundation study 18% of all traffic fatalities between 2017 and 2021 were