MEMA Celebrates 120 Anniversary

MEMA, The Vehicle Suppliers Association, announced its 120th anniversary, a milestone that underscores the association’s enduring legacy and its pivotal role in advancing the future of mobility and the interests of vehicle suppliers.

MEMA was founded on March 2, 1904, in Cleveland, Ohio to represent the burgeoning automotive parts manufacturing industry. For the last 120 years, MEMA and its members have been at the forefront of advocacy, innovation, and collaboration.

Today, MEMA represents the largest sector of manufacturing jobs in the United States. Throughout its history, MEMA has helped suppliers navigate the automotive and commercial vehicle industry through times of